Senior spotlight: Raymond Gonzalez

Raymond Gonzalez is a senior at Williams High School. He has lived in Williams for about eight years.

During his time in school, Raymond has played football, baseball, basketball, and participated in National Honor Society, robotics club and chess club. He is currently the president of the Williams Future Farmers of America chapter.

Raymond also enjoys music.

“My dad plays music, my grandma played music, I call it my music gene,” Raymond said. He plays the drums, piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and more.

“That’s what I like to do, It really decompresses my mind and makes me feel at home,” Ricardo stated.

In his free time he works at the Grand Canyon Railway as a chef for the Polar Express Experience and also at Bearizona in the Canyonlands Restaurant.

While he’s been in school, he attributes his family members, Mrs. O’Leary, Mr. Grossman, Mr. Johnson, and his father as his biggest influences that he strives to be more like.

Speaking about his father, Raymond said, “He really sticks out to me. I really, really look up to him.”

Raymond plans on attending NAU to study mechanical engineering. He received the Lumberjack scholarship and was also accepted into the honors program.