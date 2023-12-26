Senior spotlight: Jordana Kelley

Jordana Kelley is a senior at Williams High School. She has lived in Williams for two years after moving from overseas. She grew up in Slovenia. Jordana mentioned that the transition from Slovenia to Williams has been an adjustment.

“Over there it is so special, like a slower pace. It’s a community because you live in your little village,” Hannah said. “Here in the states people are so much more individualistic. There’s a big drive to succeed.”

She attributes the lifestyle differences to the shared love and passions of food in Europe as well as the convenience of being able to walk everywhere.

Jordana attended public school in Slovenia until seventh grade and then was homeschooled until she decided to attend WHS for her senior year.

“I thought ‘might as well try it out’ since I’ve never been in the American public school system,” Hannah said.

Since starting her senior year, she mentioned that people have been really welcoming and it has made her first and last year in school more enjoyable.

In her free time, she works at Pine Country Restaurant and loves going hiking, skiing and figure skating.

After graduating, she plans on attending Jackson Hole Bible College to further her Biblical studies, and then hopes to get a degree in accounting or business management.