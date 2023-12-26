Senior spotlight: Hannah Kedzia

Hannah Kedzia is a senior at Williams High School. She moved to Williams in March.

Hannah said the transition at first was hard, but by the second week of school, she was able to make friends and felt comfortable in the school setting. She’s enjoyed participating in all of the classic senior festivities like powderpuff and homecoming.

Hannah is the president of Future Business Leaders of America and is also the editor in chief of the yearbook.

“I’ve done yearbook my whole life and I reached out to the graphic design teacher (at WHS) and she let me join,” Hannah said.

In her free time, when she’s not in school or working, she enjoys playing softball and plans on joining the Williams girls’ team in the spring.

After she graduates, she is planning on attending Boise State University to study nursing or psychology to become a criminal profiler.

While she’s been in school, she is thankful for the love and support of her family members and will miss them when she moves.