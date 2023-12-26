OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Patriots’ Bill O’Brien Throws Support Behind Mac Jones Amid Brutal Season

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:39 p.m.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien still “feels good” about Mac Jones being a solid quarterback in the NFL, despite the signal-caller’s struggles this season.

Jones has been benched four times this year with the latest happening in the Patriots’ 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 12. Through 12 weeks in the ’23 campaign, Jones threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In spite of Jones’s struggles, O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday that he still believes in the third-year quarterback.

“I feel good about Mac Jones. I really do,” O’Brien said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate. Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You have some ups and downs. … I think Mac is going to be just fine.”

Bill O'Brien on Mac Jones:

"I feel good about Mac Jones. I really do. I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He's a very hard worker. He's really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate. Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You…

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2023

With Jones benched, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has led the Patriots (4–11) in their last four games that include the team’s 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos (7–8) in Week 16. Zappe threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns to help New England secure its second win in its last eight games.

The Patriots will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (9–6) in an AFC East showdown in Week 17.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State