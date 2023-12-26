OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Kylie and Donna Kelce Celebrate ‘The Best Gift of All’ in Sweet Photo Together

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:39 p.m.

Donna Kelce celebrated Christmas while supporting her son Jason Kelce at his football game on Dec. 25, with his wife, Kylie Kelce, by her side.

The two marked the occasion with a cute photo together, with Donna and Kylie wearing special Santa hats in the Philadelphia Eagles colors and the logo for Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization led by the Eagles and the team's owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, which works to raise money for autism research and care.

Completely decked out in Eagles gear, Donna and Kylie also posed with Mama Kelce's Cookies, created by Donna and sold at the Eagles' Christmas game against the New York Giants. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"The best gift of all: an Eagles WIN and raising money for our Eagles autism community🎄🦅," read the caption alongside the sweet family photo.

"Two queens. From an autism mom (and new Eagles fan!), thank you for what you’re doing! 💚🦅," wrote a fan, as many more thanked the two for their support for the charity and community. 

"Our city is so lucky to have such a generous and compassionate family 💚🦅," said another, as a third thought similarly, commenting, "Such authentic, down to earth, approachable, caring women! Thank you both for all you do!"

Along with the great work for the Eagles Autism Foundation, the football team was also able to take home a win on Dec. 25, beating the Giants with a score of 33 to 25. This came after three weeks of losses, with the Eagles' last win occurring against the Buffalo Bills during their game on Nov. 26.

While Jason was playing at his home field in Philly, his younger brother and fellow football player Travis Kelce was playing in the game between his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, the Chiefs were unable to cinch a win. 

Next: What Holiday Tradition Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Have in Common

