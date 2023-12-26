OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Josh Allen Adorably Remembered a Former Teammate’s Entire Family, and NFL Fans Loved It

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 11:03 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warmed the hearts of NFL fans after a video was published showing the starter approaching former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka on the sidelines before Saturday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hauschka attended the game with his wife, Lindsey, and his son, Jones. While Allen was warming up in Buffalo on Saturday, he noticed the Hauschkas standing on the sidelines. He quickly ran over to his former teammate and gave the family a few hugs.

Allen appeared to remember Hauschka’s entire family on sight, and the two exchanged some memories before Allen got back to his warmup. Check out the sweet interaction below.

Josh Allen played with kicker Stephen Hauschka four years ago.

Josh noticed him on the sideline and remembered his entire family. True class act. 💙 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/5Kn0eTilHB

— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2023

Hauschka was on the Bills from 2017–19. He won a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks during the 2013 season. 

Fans loved seeing this interaction, specifically because of how sweet it was that Allen remembered Hauschka’s family.

Josh Allen's memory and respect for his teammates is incredible!

— Roberto Robles 😺 🚀 (@robertodigital_) December 26, 2023

First team all good guy

— Teebs McGeebs (@TeebsMcGeebs) December 26, 2023

He really does have golden retriever energy https://t.co/x517TtRPKJ

— maddy 🍉 (@phxsunz25) December 26, 2023

True leadership. https://t.co/swgjzIYFnL

— Bobby Greco (@BobbyGreco) December 26, 2023

That’s pretty cool. https://t.co/aMhDtjqWQF

— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 26, 2023

Just another reason why everyone in the 716 loves this guy! Amazing guy, fantastic teammate and incredible leader. https://t.co/Joy9jwE7Pj

— Chris Mangone (@MangoneChris) December 26, 2023

Things more important than football.

Josh Allen exudes what a man playing this game should aspire to be. https://t.co/tmC6BF4W1O

— Living In The Buff (@Jock_Dock) December 26, 2023
