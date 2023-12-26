OFFERS
Jenna Bush Hager Shares 'Bad Selfie' From 'Wonderful Christmas' With the Whole Family

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:28 p.m.

Jenna Bush Hager gave fans a peek at what her holiday celebrations looked like, with the Today anchor spending quality time with her whole family.

The mother of three posted a photo featuring herself, her husband Henry, and their three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal. Also in the snap were Hager's sister Barbara Bush with her husband Craig and their daughter Cora, as well as Hager's parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas. 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️," wrote Hager in the caption as she shared the photo of her big family and their bright smiles.

One fan thanked Hager for sharing the photo, writing, "Super Selfie!! Your parents must be thrilled with all those precious grandchildren. Thankyou for the 🎁 to so many. 🎄⭐️."

"Perfect selfie! ❤️🫶🏼," proclaimed another, as someone else went even further, saying, "Best presidential family ever."

In photos shared on her Instagram Stories, Hager also brought fans along for her Dec. 25 adventures as she went hiking with her husband and kids. They tried their hand at fishing as well before it started raining. 

On Dec. 23, Hager shared her family holiday card on social media, choosing a photo of the crew smiling in warmer weather. She also shared a second option, which included their cat Hollywood, who joined the family last Christmas as a gift for Mila. 

"Sending love and solace to all this holiday season!" wrote Hager alongside the image. Hollywood appears to be the family's only pet at the moment.

"It's a huge decision, but it's the best decision," Hager revealed about the choice to have Hollywood join the family while speaking with People at the start of the year. "Mila is responsible for everything. Litter box, feeding, all the above."

Next: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Try Their Hand at Gen Z Slang

