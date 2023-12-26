OFFERS
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Earns NBA Honors Just Three Games Into Return From Suspension

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:01 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant returned from the suspension that cost him the first 25 games of the season last week, and he wasted no time getting back to his usual dominant self in his first few games.

Morant’s been back on the court for the Grizzlies for just three games and the league has already awarded his excellent play, naming him the Western Conference Player of the Week.

In the three games since his return, Morant is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, while shooting at a 50.8% clip from the field. He also hit a buzzer beater in his first game of the season to lift Memphis to a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2023-24 season (Dec. 18-24). pic.twitter.com/Gf4ro7FKVg

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 26, 2023

The Grizzlies are 3-0 with the star point guard in the lineup this season, having won more games this past week than the Detroit Pistons have all season.

Prior to Morant’s return, the Grizzlies were 6–19 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They’ve since added three wins to their tally as they look to turn things around with the superstar back in the fold. They now sit five games back of the No. 10 seed in the West and a spot in the play-in tournament. 

