Comical Video Shows Luka Doncic Was Extremely Hyped Up Before Historic Performance
Luka Dončić dropped 50 points in the Dallas Maverick’s Christmas Day game vs. the Phoenix Suns game, and a video taken before the contest shows how hyped up Dončić was before he completed a historic performance.
Dončić was captured on video running down the hallway in Phoenix shouting “I’m fast! I’m fast! I’m fast!” while he zoomed by, making for a pretty comical video.
This energy seemed to help the 24-year-old as he officially scored his 10,000th point on Monday night, which makes him the fastest player to hit this milestone since Michael Jordan.
It was also Dončić’s sixth 50-point performance in his career, which places him behind Jordan (nine) and LeBron James (eight) for the most games hitting the 50-point mark before turning 25.
“I’m fast, I’m fast, I’m fast!”— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2023
Luka Doncic was HYPED before dropping a 50-piece against the Suns 😂
(via @brendan_mau)pic.twitter.com/X4sBhX6YrS
Dončić seemed to have a bit of holiday spirit and energy, as shown in the video above, propelling him to his historic performance and the win on Monday night.
