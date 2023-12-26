Antonio Pierce’s Former Teammates, Ex-Players Call for Raiders to Make Him Full-Time Head Coach

Christmas in the world of sports comes with highly anticipated matchups in the NFL, NBA, and other sports; Dec. 25 this year may be a day Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce remembers as a career-defining moment. Pierce and the Raiders traveled into Arrowhead and defeated the rival Kansas City Chiefs in a defensively dominant performance 20-14.

The result? Virtually everyone who’s paid attention to Pierce’s success as the team’s interim coach is adamantly calling for Raiders owner Mark Davis to offer him the full-time job. And while fans are pleading with Davis to remove the “interim” tag from Pierce’s role, some of the loudest voices have been from former players and even the coach’s old teammates from his playing days.

Former New York Giants, including current FOX analyst Michael Strahan, analyst and ex-cornerback Ryan Clark and another of Pierce’s old teammates in pass-rusher Justin Tuck, were quick to sound off and show the Raiders coach love.

Antonio Pierce should be the permanent Head Coach for the #Raiders. No doubt it my mind, he has earned it. @NFLonFOX



pic.twitter.com/Dm2PPnx001 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 25, 2023

@Raiders you have found your coach!!! @AntonioPierce

Merry Christmas — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) December 25, 2023

One of the best teammates in the world… now showing he’s one of the best leaders of men. Do the right thing Mark Davis. @AntonioPierce should be the @Raiders next head coach!!



Keep going Tat! pic.twitter.com/k7YjdH11wy — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 25, 2023

Clark’s plea above to Davis to “do the right thing” seems to be close to how much Raider Nation currently feels about Pierce.

Former linebacker Will Compton, who played in 11 games with the Raiders, also expressed his desire to see Pierce named as the full-time head coach.

IT WAS ALWAYS THE RAIDERS ML‼️



Antonio Pierce has earned the opportunity to be the next Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders & I hope he gets the job



This team has been fun to watch since the change ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/2PmfPlWcSS — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 25, 2023

Even former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo bluntly stated that he thinks Pierce should be the team’s head coach.