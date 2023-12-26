Antonio Pierce Bluntly Addressed Possibility of Becoming Raiders’ Full-Time Head Coach

If Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce didn’t have the attention of team owner Mark Davis prior to the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, he certainly has it now after leading the franchise to 20-14 victory against the reigning Super Bowl champs on Monday.

With the win, Pierce improved to 4-3 in his limited tenure with the franchise. Sunday’s victory also sparked a list of Pierce’s former teammates and players calling for him to be considered for the head coaching job permanently.

But with two weeks remaining in the season, Pierce remains focused on notching two more victories to end the ’23 campaign. However, when Pierce was asked how he plans to prove to Davis that he’s the right person to be the Raiders full-time coach, he said the proof has been delivered on the gridiron.

“My resume is on the grass,” Pierce said. “I can put up a fancy presentation… I can put up my resume. But the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity.

“Hopefully Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team, he sees the style of play he wants from the Raiders, he sees a fanbase that it behind us.”

Pierce led the Raiders to the first win against the Chiefs since 2020. In Pierce’s seven-game span, four of his wins include Monday’s contest against Kansas City and two against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Currently, the Raiders are sitting outside of the AFC playoff picture with a 12% chance to clinch a berth into the postseason, according to NFL.com. The Raiders (7–8) will go on the road in Week 17 to face the Colts (8–7) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.