Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Ana de Armas Takes a Dip in the Ocean in Glowing New Photo

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:28 p.m.

Ana de Armas made sure she was surrounded by natural beauty while celebrating the Christmas holiday.

The Blonde actress shared several photos on Instagram from her tropical getaway, though she didn’t outright explain where fans could seek out the piece of paradise on their own.

In the first snap, the Cuban star took a dip in the ocean, her body completely submerged with only her bare shoulders and pearl necklace visible. As the sun perfectly set on her makeup-free face, she turned to face the camera, delivering a soft and content smile.

Additional photos in the slideshow carousel gave fans a closer look at the picturesque beach and sunset, as a third photo showed the 35-year-old basking in the sun. While she was once again submerged by the blue waters, she boasted a golden tan on her face and accessorized with a beautiful pink flower in her hair.

She kept the caption simple and classic, writing, “Feliz Navidad! Much love.🫶🏻💖🎄🥂☀️”

Fans were completely enamored with the sunny shots, with one person declaring that it “Looks like heaven…”

It’s a rare upload from the Bond girl, whose last social media post was roughly nine weeks ago as she celebrated the fall season.

The holiday trip was also a well-deserved break for the actress, who, after the SAG-AFTRA strike, was spotted returning to work in Queensland, Australia to shoot her new film Eden, a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard and also starring Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney.

Photos from the set, obtained by Hello, show the star being carried by two of her co-stars in the sand as she rocked shorter hair and a red jumpsuit paired with a robe.

As for the year ahead, de Armas is also set to star in Ballerina, an action film and spinoff of the popular John Wick films. 

Next, Elizabeth Hurley Shares Holiday Wishes With Wild Bikini-Clad Pic

