Aldi's 3-Pack of Airtight Food Containers Is Only $10, Giving Fans a Reason to Clear the Shelves

Christmas may be behind us, but that hasn't stopped Aldi from dropping off some amazing gifts for its beloved customers. And no, we're not talking about that "incredibly dangerous" snack shoppers have rated a "15/10" in taste.

While the aforementioned is definitely one to talk about, the latest chat-worthy item debuting from the German-based grocer is found in the always credible weekly Aldi Finds. Hitting store shelves this week, the Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set is a true steal of a deal and at just $9.99 per pack, it's guaranteed to fly right off shelves just as quickly as it landed on them.

Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set Aldi

Equipped with a 4.6-, 7.6- and 10.1-cup option, each pack is BPA free and dishwasher safe. They also feature a stackable, space saving design along with airtight lids. The clear plastic container design makes it easy to see what you're storing in each and can house anything from pasta to flour to snacks.

While these may not seem like a big deal to some, those who are into decanting their kitchen know how expensive it can be to pick up just one of these airtight containers, let alone a whole 3-pack. For context, one small turn-and-lock container from pricier retail spaces can be priced at $7.99 each, so finding a 3-pack deal — with multiple sizes — is a deal worth checking out.

If you're not completely sold on the newest Crofton addition, it's always good to remember that with a price this low, you won't lose much by giving it a try. And if it turns out that you absolutely love it, you've just made a decision that will probably change the way you keep things organized in your home.

