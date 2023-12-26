6 Last-Chance Lululemon ‘End Of Year Scores’ to Buy Before Boxing Day Ends
What better way to jump start your New Year’s resolutions than with fresh athletic apparel? Better yet, with high-quality athletic apparel you can get for much less than normal cost? Right now, Lululemon’s epic “End Of Year Scores” event is dropping the price of dozens of products, from the brand’s popular leggings and workout tops to belt bags and more.
Lululemon only offers markdowns like these once a year, so whether something in the store previously caught your eye or you could use a new pair of joggers, there’s never been a better time to shop. In fact, almost every style — including the cult-favorite Align High-Rise Leggings and Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie — are now listed at unbeatable prices. Items start at $9 for a limited time.
These great finds won’t last long. If we had to guess, Lululemon doesn’t plan to restock certain colors and sizes after the End Of Year Scores section clears out before 2024 officially rolls around. So, to help you find the best items fast, we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces below.
Specs:
- Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane
- Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.
- Colors/Patterns: Pale Raspberry, Red Merlot, Diamond Dye Pitch Grey Graphite Grey, Powder Blue, Diamond Dye Light Sage Medium Olive, Pink Peony, Kohlrabi Green, Sonic Pink, Pastel Blue, Delicate Mint
As part of the End Of Year Scores event, you can get the famous Align leggings with a 25” seam starting at $39. The final prices vary by size and color/pattern, but there are currently plenty of options to choose from.
What shoppers are saying: “These are perfect to work out or just wear every day.”
Specs:
- Material: Cotton + Elastane
- Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.
- Colors/Patterns: Sheer Blue, Meadowsweet Pink, Dahlia Mauve
The Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie is a versatile layering piece, whether you’re heading to a morning workout in the chilly weather or just running a quick errand out of the house. We recommend sizing up if you’re going for a more oversized look.
What shoppers are saying: “I wear this everywhere.”
Specs:
- Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane + Polyester
- Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.
- Colors/Patterns: Sonic Pink, Storm Teal, Dark Lavender, Dahlia Mauve, Deep Luxe, Iridescent Floral Multi
This lightweight, “designed for yoga” sports bra made of sweat-wicking material is a must for low-impact exercise — even if it’s just a long walk. With plenty of stretch, it’s comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Buy the matching pants for cute convenience.
What shoppers are saying: “Great support for a slower flow day or just to wear under sweatshirts.”
Specs:
- Material: Recycled Polyester + Nylon
- Care: Spot clean.
- Colors/Patterns: Black, White, Rhino Grey
If you’ve never owned one of Lululemon’s trendy belt bags, now is your chance. This is one of the more premium styles, offering a spacious 2L capacity and chic quilted exterior that’ll go with any outfit. It even comes in several neutral color options.
What shoppers are saying: “Love the Everywhere Belt Bags, especially the 2L bags. This puffer belt bag is soft and so trendy. I can fit everything I need in it and I have gotten so many compliments! These bags are so worth the money.”
Specs:
- Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane + Recycled Polyester + Polyester + White goose down + Polyurethane
- Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.
- Colors/Patterns: Heathered Natural Ivory, Roasted Brown, Meadowsweet Pink, Medium Forest
If you’re in need of a cozy jacket, you’re in luck. The stylish Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket is nearly $100 off right now and comes in a collection of trendy colors. It’s even water-repellent, so you can wear it on those nasty winter weather days .
What shoppers are saying: “The Wunder Puff Jacket is so dreamy! I love the warmth, softness and style. So happy with this amazing puffer!”
Specs:
- Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane
- Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.
- Colors/Patterns: Black, White, Storm Teal, Rhino Grey, Dark Forest, Aero Blue, Java.
For a top with excellent built-in support, the Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top is perhaps the best style you’ll find at Lululemon. This top is made for serious training, with material that’s breathable enough to get you through even your sweatiest workouts.
What shoppers are saying: “Ran my first marathon in this top. I had no issues, I love it! Can’t wait to buy it in more colors.”
