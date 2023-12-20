Last minute shopping? Think local to support Williams businesses

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With Christmas right around the corner, the countdown to giving gifts is quickly approaching. To help with your last-minute shopping for gifts, Williams shops have you covered. Check out some of the special and unique gifts they have to offer.

Three-piece bread dipping set from Olive the Best

Owners Scott and Laura McPeak are sure you’ll find the perfect gift at their family-owned business.

With over 80 flavors of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, they have a wide range of tastes and flavor personalities to expand your culinary dishes. The shop also provides a free tasting experience to allow customers to explore a variety of selections.

Specifically for the holidays, they have a three-piece bread dipping set with Tuscan herb olive oil, 18-year-old traditional balsamic and their Olive the Best bread dipping seasoning.

You can look at their other gift bundles, or shop for individual items as well. They also provide free shipping domestically for orders over $39. 217 W Rte 66, Williams.

Gift cards and apparel from Brewed Awakenings

The family-owned café provides customers with a selection of regular and seasonal drinks. They also sell apparel including sweatshirts, t-shirts and other handmade items. The store also sells gift cards, stickers and many other gifts that any coffee-lover is sure to enjoy. 326 Historic Rte 66.

Local art at The Gallery in Williams

This co-op, artist-run gallery displays and sells work from close to 40 different artists. Some of the artwork includes paintings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, drawings, pottery and more. Everything is uniquely handmade and local. If you aren’t sure of which piece to buy, gift certificates are also available. 145 Historic Rte 66.