Grand Canyon Phantoms basketball roundup

GRAND CANYON —The Grand Canyon girls had two wins and one loss this week.

The Lady Phantoms played Basis Flagstaff onthe road Dec. 12, winning 58-39. They returned to Grand Canyon Dec. 15 to play El Capitan, where they lost in a thriller, 44-37.

The girls traveled to Seligman Dec. 17 where they handily beat the Antelops 51-22.

The team improved on their passing and presence inside, and had good defense.

Grand Canyon School Phantoms boys are still looking for their first win.

The Phantoms boys varsity team had games against Basis Flagstaff, El Capitan and Seligman. They lost to Basis 30-78 in their first game of the week, the faced El Capitan and suffered a 96-32 loss. The team them faced Seligman, losing 65-34.

Despite the losses, the team showed some improvement with a full roster this week, however, they suffered inside not taking advantage of their players in the paint.

Rebounding was also an issue as they were able to play good defense, but couldn’t capitalize.

This Phantoms boys junior varsity had two games, facing Basis Flagstaff Dec. 17 losing, 60-33, and then El Capitan Dec. 15 losing, 63-11.