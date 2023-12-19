OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Grand Canyon Phantoms basketball roundup

By Gideon Hendrix Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 19, 2023 10:11 a.m.

GRAND CANYON —The Grand Canyon girls had two wins and one loss this week.

The Lady Phantoms played Basis Flagstaff onthe road Dec. 12, winning 58-39. They returned to Grand Canyon Dec. 15 to play El Capitan, where they lost in a thriller, 44-37.

The girls traveled to Seligman Dec. 17 where they handily beat the Antelops 51-22.

The team improved on their passing and presence inside, and had good defense.

Grand Canyon School Phantoms boys are still looking for their first win.

The Phantoms boys varsity team had games against Basis Flagstaff, El Capitan and Seligman. They lost to Basis 30-78 in their first game of the week, the faced El Capitan and suffered a 96-32 loss. The team them faced Seligman, losing 65-34.

Despite the losses, the team showed some improvement with a full roster this week, however, they suffered inside not taking advantage of their players in the paint.

Rebounding was also an issue as they were able to play good defense, but couldn’t capitalize.

This Phantoms boys junior varsity had two games, facing Basis Flagstaff Dec. 17 losing, 60-33, and then El Capitan Dec. 15 losing, 63-11.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State