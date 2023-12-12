Williams schools receive passing grades from state

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) has recently released letter ratings for the 2022-2023 school year.

While Williams Elementary-Middle School kept its 'C' grade from last year’s score, Williams High School moved from a 'C' to a 'B' bringing Williams Unified School District (WUSD) overall grade to a 'B.'

The ADE evaluates Arizona schools yearly to assess each school’s proficiency and looks at each grade starting in third grade to calculate grades. As of this year, ADE is reporting letter grades for both individual schools and the districts, with the average of the schools creating the district grade.

Nearby schools earned a variety of letter grades. Flagstaff High School received a 'B,' Grand Canyon High School received a 'B,' Ash Fork High school received an 'A,' Prescott High school received an 'A' and Seligman High School received an 'F.'

Speaking on the 'C' grade for WEMS, WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans said, “I don’t think it’s a complete representation of the school.”

Evans emphasized the state assessments have slightly differed over the years, making it difficult to assess the students’ growth and learning. Additionally, no testing for the school years of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 added to the difficulty of yearly evaluations.

ADE’s evaluation for third graders through eighth graders consists of four different categories: acceleration and readiness - 10%, English-language learner students’ proficiency and growth - 10%, overall proficiency - 30% and overall growth - 50%.

Evans said WEMS eighth graders are struggling in math, English-language arts (ELA) and science which the district will address with new curriculum.

Within the proficiency category, students are struggling to close the gap between their average and the state average for the Arizona Science Assessment, he said.

Evans said the district is training teachers with a new program called Language Essentials of Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS)

The program consists of comprehensive learning designed to provide early childhood and elementary educators and administrators with deep knowledge of literacy and language.

“Our kindergarten through second graders, they’re not going to be our new test takers for a few years,” Evans said. “So there's going to be a natural and organic delay in being able to see how much the science of reading and this LETRS training will impact test scores and proficiency.”

He added that with these new implementations and curriculum, there is still more to do, but with more deliberated intentions, WEMS will be on their way to success.

“Already, I can see that 'C' becoming a 'B',” Evans said. “We’re going to get back to where we were.”

Williams High School

Evans said he was encouraged to see Williams High School move from a 'C' to a 'B'.

“We’re excited and proud,” Evans said. “Coming out of COVID, having turnover, having new staff, having teachers retiring, having new teachers coming in, replacing principals and administrators, to be where we are still feels pretty good.”

Evans added that to become an A-rated school, they need to improve in their proficiency.

When calculating letter grades for high schools, ADE’s evaluation consists of five categories with different percentage weights for each: growth rate at 20%, graduation rate at 20%, English-language proficiency and growth at 10%, college and career readiness at 20% and overall proficiency at 30%.

The factors that went in to the grade improvement of WHS included proficiency, their graduation rate and college and career readiness. WHS received 20 points for their graduation rate, five points higher than the previous year and 16 out of 20 points for college and career readiness.

Evans attributes this to scholarship nights and FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) nights.

For high schools in the state of Arizona, juniors are required to take the ACT (American College Testing). The ACT is a standardized test for college admissions in the United States. The test covers four academic areas: English, mathematics, reading, and science. In Arizona, student’s scores factor into the school’s overall grade and students are welcome to use their score towards their own college admissions.

For more ACT improvement on the scientific reasoning section, Evans said that the school district is working on getting the proper investment into the school’s science lab.

“It needs chemicals disposed of properly. We need new inventory,” Evans said. “We need kids getting hands on with science because I think that’s where they can ignite a passion in the subject course.”

Evans explained that the district is reconsidering the sequence of science being taught at WHS. He stated that they are looking at which sciences to teach first in hopes of improving overall content retention in students.

“We're looking at how to time biology and chemistry and the earth and physical science,” Evans said. “We're looking at being methodical and strategical about what the science component and pathway should look like to better prepare them (for the next subject).”

Another hope for the school district includes more permanent staff to decrease the turnover rate of teachers. Overall, Evans emphasized that the letter grade cannot summarize the school as a whole.

“This letter grade does not encapsulate and articulate who we are in the work. It's not emblematic of who our kids are,” Evans said. “I think if you started to add things like community, citizenship, volunteerism, and other aspects of what it means to be a fine, young adult, you would see our community in our district and our schools just soar to the top.”

Ash Fork schools

Ash Fork Unified School District (AFUSD) received an 'A' rating from ADE, which included an 'A' and the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The district was the only Coconino County public school district to earn an 'A' rating.

"While the elementary and middle schools are no stranger to the 'A' rating, we are especially proud this year because this marks the first 'A' Ash Fork High School has ever earned," said AFUSD teacher Al Wood.

Superintendent Seth Staples said a 2012 change in leadership and staffing lead the district to a new focus on supporting student learning.

Between 2-12 and 2013, the district grade jumped from a 'C' to and 'A', and inn 2014 was the highest performing district in Arizona.

Ash Fork administrators attribute a change in ADE's grading system as one reason for the district's 'A' rating.

"Our college and career readiness indicator scores give s credit for specific steps we take to prepare graduates for entering college, university, military service and/or a skilled career field," Wood said

One part of this program includes the districts participation with Yavapai College.

In 2019, Ash Fork High School began a partnership with Yavapai College to establish an associates degree program that allowed students to graduate with a high school diploma and an associates degree.

Wood said changing to the ACT testing process also helped the district.

"Doing away with state-created tests meant we could focus all of our efforts on the ACT instead of splitting our focus with AZMerit or AIMS," he said.

Additional training allowed teachers to focus on teaching to the ACT.

"The results of this training are quickly paying off," he said. "Ash Fork High School freshmen beat both state and national averages in science, math, writing and reading. Ash Fork juniors also scored well, with 70% of the students ranking in the 90th percentile nationwide on the ACT writing test."