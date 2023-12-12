OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Trevor Hausmann

Trevor Hausmann is a senior at WHS. He has lived in Williams for eight years and has participated in multiple sports and activities while in school. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Trevor Hausmann is a senior at WHS. He has lived in Williams for eight years and has participated in multiple sports and activities while in school. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 12:43 p.m.

Trevor Hausmann is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for eight years and has gone to school in Williams ever since.

Throughout his freshman and sophomore year, Trevor played football, basketball and baseball, but had to quit football because of a back injury. Instead, he joined soccer and is continuing to play this year.

Trevor said that Coach Johnson is one of his inspirations.

“He's helped me so much throughout the years,” Trevor said. “And helped me figure out what I want to do after school.”

Trevor currently works at dj's Wild West Junction. He is saving up to move to Missouri for his new job opportunity as a welder.

Trevor said his favorite memories in high school always include anything he’s done with his friends, whether just hanging out or going to after-school games.

Once he moves, he said he will miss his friends and family, but is excited to experience a new place.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State