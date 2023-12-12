Senior Spotlight: Trevor Hausmann
Trevor Hausmann is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for eight years and has gone to school in Williams ever since.
Throughout his freshman and sophomore year, Trevor played football, basketball and baseball, but had to quit football because of a back injury. Instead, he joined soccer and is continuing to play this year.
Trevor said that Coach Johnson is one of his inspirations.
“He's helped me so much throughout the years,” Trevor said. “And helped me figure out what I want to do after school.”
Trevor currently works at dj's Wild West Junction. He is saving up to move to Missouri for his new job opportunity as a welder.
Trevor said his favorite memories in high school always include anything he’s done with his friends, whether just hanging out or going to after-school games.
Once he moves, he said he will miss his friends and family, but is excited to experience a new place.
