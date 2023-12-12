Senior Spotlight: Heather King
Heather King is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived and gone to school in Williams almost her whole life, but moved to Flagstaff last year. She commutes every day to school since she did not want to have her senior year away from her friends.
Heather has done cheer since third grade and has been part of the varsity cheer team since her freshman year.
Her favorite class has been culinary with Ms. Moreno.
“It's really fun,” Heather said. “I got to go to the FCCLA (Family Community and Career Leader of America cooking) competition last year. I got a silver medal for a baking competition that I was in.”
Additionally, Moreno has been her biggest support system throughout school.
“I can go to her about anything,” Heather said.
After graduation, she is attending Arizona State University (ASU) to study nursing, specifically in labor and delivery. She has four younger siblings and said they were her influences to choose nursing in labor and delivery.
Heather said she’s excited to live somewhere new next year in Phoenix.
