Senior Spotlight: Christopher Marshall
Christopher Marshall is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams two years ago.
Christopher said government and economics have interested him the most in school.
He used to work at Elephant Rocks Golf Course and enjoys going fishing and camping with his friends in his free time.
During his time in school, Christopher said his science teacher, and his friends Ivan and Alex are his positive influences that have supported him.
After graduating, Christopher plans on going to Northern Arizona University to study Criminology and Justice to become a game and fish warden or sheriff.
“After I graduate I think I’m going to miss the smallness of the high school and the close community, but I’m excited to have some independence too,” Christopher said.
