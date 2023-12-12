OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Christopher Marshall

Christopher Marshall is a senior at WHS. He moved to Williams two years ago and and plans on staying in northern Arizona after graduation. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Christopher Marshall is a senior at WHS. He moved to Williams two years ago and and plans on staying in northern Arizona after graduation. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 12:29 p.m.

Christopher Marshall is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams two years ago.

Christopher said government and economics have interested him the most in school.

He used to work at Elephant Rocks Golf Course and enjoys going fishing and camping with his friends in his free time.

During his time in school, Christopher said his science teacher, and his friends Ivan and Alex are his positive influences that have supported him.

After graduating, Christopher plans on going to Northern Arizona University to study Criminology and Justice to become a game and fish warden or sheriff.

“After I graduate I think I’m going to miss the smallness of the high school and the close community, but I’m excited to have some independence too,” Christopher said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State