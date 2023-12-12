Obituary: Dan Rudd
John Daniel Rudd (Dan) 84, of Camp Verde, Arizona departed this life Nov. 22, 2023 in Seligman, Arizona. He was born in Clemeneceau — Cottonwood, Arizona to John Henry Rudd and Shirley Blanche Brown (Rudd).
Dan was an Arizona Native and avid outdoorsman.
He was a graduate of Northern Arizona University and started his career as a football coach at Arizona State Industrial School (Safford, AZ) then went on as “Coach Rudd” to Grand Canyon High School and Mayer, Arizona.
Dan’s next adventure led him to work for the National Park Service where he served in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Arizona.
Dan enjoyed golf, camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, and river running. What he enjoyed most was just being outdoors with friends and family. Dan will be forever in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his brother Larry R. Rudd and sister Donna R. Clayton, and many loving family members and friends. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date.
