OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

ADOT plans to expand commercial truck parking along interstates
Public input sought for proposed 846 additional spaces at 10 locations

Arizona plans on adding 846 commercial truck parking spaces at 10 locations throughout the state. (Photo/Arizona Department of Education)

Arizona plans on adding 846 commercial truck parking spaces at 10 locations throughout the state. (Photo/Arizona Department of Education)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 10:56 a.m.

ARKS, Ariz. — To address the growing demand for commercial truck parking along state highways, the Arizona Department of Transportation has developed a statewide truck parking plan that recommends expanding parking at existing rest areas and adding three new facilities.

After gathering feedback from the trucking industry, ADOT is seeking public input as transportation planners look to construct 846 truck parking spaces in 10 locations along interstates in areas with the greatest needs. These locations are along Interstate 10, Interstate 40 and Interstate 8 and are at existing rest areas and three proposed “safe lots” that would provide parking only for commercial trucks.

ADOT recommends the additional parking based on demand at existing rest areas and where undesignated truck parking occurs. Other factors include cost, ease of implementation and input from the trucking industry. The plan recommends first adding parking to three critical locations – Burnt Wells, Meteor Crater, and a new safe lot near Willcox – based on the $32 million in funding currently available through the National Highway Freight Program.

I-10 Burnt Wells Rest Area near Tonopah, 103 spaces

I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area near Winslow, 140 spaces

A new I-10/State Route 186 safe lot just west of Willcox, 127 spaces

Parking at the additional seven locations below could be added as ADOT seeks future funding:

I-40 Crazy Creek, a new safe lot about 35 miles east of Holbrook, 176 spaces

I-10 Ehrenberg Rest Area, 51 spaces

I-10 San Simon Rest Area, 80 spaces

I-10 Bouse Wash Rest Area, 55 spaces

I-40 Seligman, a new safe lot, 72 spaces

I-10 Sacaton Rest Area, 20 spaces

I-8 Mohawk Rest Area, 22 spaces

The added parking would be in addition to $18 million in current projects that are expanding parking at five rest areas, also funded by the National Highway Freight Program:

I-40 Haviland Rest Area

I-40 Parks Rest Area

I-17 Christensen Rest Area

I-17 McGuireville Rest Area

I-17 Sunset Point Rest Area

The draft statewide truck parking implementation plan is now available for review. Comments can be provided on the plan through Dec. 19.

Public comments

Comments can be made by visiting azdot.gov/TruckParkingComments and submitting an email at mpdplanning@azdot.gov.

Truck Parking Implementation Plan study documents and a map of the recommended new truck parking locations are available for review on the study website at azdot.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State