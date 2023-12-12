ADOT plans to expand commercial truck parking along interstates

ARKS, Ariz. — To address the growing demand for commercial truck parking along state highways, the Arizona Department of Transportation has developed a statewide truck parking plan that recommends expanding parking at existing rest areas and adding three new facilities.

After gathering feedback from the trucking industry, ADOT is seeking public input as transportation planners look to construct 846 truck parking spaces in 10 locations along interstates in areas with the greatest needs. These locations are along Interstate 10, Interstate 40 and Interstate 8 and are at existing rest areas and three proposed “safe lots” that would provide parking only for commercial trucks.

ADOT recommends the additional parking based on demand at existing rest areas and where undesignated truck parking occurs. Other factors include cost, ease of implementation and input from the trucking industry. The plan recommends first adding parking to three critical locations – Burnt Wells, Meteor Crater, and a new safe lot near Willcox – based on the $32 million in funding currently available through the National Highway Freight Program.

I-10 Burnt Wells Rest Area near Tonopah, 103 spaces

I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area near Winslow, 140 spaces

A new I-10/State Route 186 safe lot just west of Willcox, 127 spaces

Parking at the additional seven locations below could be added as ADOT seeks future funding:

I-40 Crazy Creek, a new safe lot about 35 miles east of Holbrook, 176 spaces

I-10 Ehrenberg Rest Area, 51 spaces

I-10 San Simon Rest Area, 80 spaces

I-10 Bouse Wash Rest Area, 55 spaces

I-40 Seligman, a new safe lot, 72 spaces

I-10 Sacaton Rest Area, 20 spaces

I-8 Mohawk Rest Area, 22 spaces

The added parking would be in addition to $18 million in current projects that are expanding parking at five rest areas, also funded by the National Highway Freight Program:

I-40 Haviland Rest Area

I-40 Parks Rest Area

I-17 Christensen Rest Area

I-17 McGuireville Rest Area

I-17 Sunset Point Rest Area

The draft statewide truck parking implementation plan is now available for review. Comments can be provided on the plan through Dec. 19.

Public comments

Comments can be made by visiting azdot.gov/TruckParkingComments and submitting an email at mpdplanning@azdot.gov.

Truck Parking Implementation Plan study documents and a map of the recommended new truck parking locations are available for review on the study website at azdot.