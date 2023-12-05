Senior Spotlight: Ruby Islas

Ruby Islas is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her entire life.

In her free time Ruby enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends and traveling. Some of her favorite places to visit are San Diego and Lake Havasu.

“I love the views. And the water, if there’s anywhere I can swim, that’s perfect for me,” Ruby said.

During her time in school, Ruby said one of her inspirations is the WHS culinary teacher, Mrs. Moreno.

“She’s so understanding. I can go to her with anything,” Ruby said. “She’s like a mother, and I’m friends with her daughter, so it makes it better."

One of her most memorable moments in the last four years is spirit week at school. She enjoys how it gets her out of her comfort zone to participate in things that she normally wouldn’t.

“My favorite was when I dressed up as Pitbull,” Ruby said. “The theme was ‘Rhyme Without Reason’. My friends and I dressed up. We were the Corpse Bride, Mr. Worldwide (Pitbull) and a tourist guide.”

Ruby is still deciding what she might want to study after graduation. She said she will miss her friends and family, but is excited to escape the cold weather.