Senior Spotlight: Nikoah Marquez
Nikoah Marquez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams eight years ago and has attended school in Williams ever since.
Nikoah has been part of the drama club for about two years. He also enjoys fitness. He has a gym membership and is currently taking a weights class.
During his time in school, Nikoah said one of his inspirations is Coach Kelley.
“He’s a very supportive person and really encourages students,” Nikoah said. “He’s just really influential.”
In his spare time he works at the Grand Canyon Railway as part of the Polar Express train ride. He is one of the chef characters and said he enjoys creating a welcoming experience for guests.
When he has free time, he enjoys spending time with his friends at the recreation center.
Nikoah said some of his favorite memories from high school were the homecoming events.
“I always loved the big pep assembly during homecoming,” Nikoah said. “And we’d see the guys do the powderpuff cheers and stuff. It’s fun.”
After graduation, he plans on serving a mission for his church for two years. Afterwards, he would like to study to become a firefighter.
