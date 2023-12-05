Senior Spotlight: Alex Perez

Alex Perez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams four years ago from Missouri and has attended school in Williams ever since.

In his free time he enjoys playing video games and going fishing.

“I really love going fishing. I’ve gone to Kaibab Lake, Cataract Lake, Buckskinner - I’ve been to pretty much every lake,” Alex said.

During his time in school, Alex said one of his inspirations is his friend, Christopher Marshall.

“Me and him, we argue sometimes, but it’s a really good friendship,” Alex said. “We irritate each other sometimes. But overall, he’s inspired me to become a better person.”

Some of his most memorable moments in the last four years included saving his money from work to buy his first truck.

“It’s a 2003 Toyota Tacoma,” Alex said. “Now I have two. The other one I have is a little older, it’s a ’95.”

Alex said it’s hard to choose, but he prefers driving his older Tacoma since it’s a stick shift.

After graduation, Alex plans on attending Coconino Community College to get a degree in automotive technology, and then wants to work for Toyota. After gaining more experience, he would like to work as an electrician.

Alex said once he graduates, he will miss the community and the school.

“I really do love the school. There’s a lot of stuff to do, a lot of things to enjoy and learn. I’m going to miss it,” he said.