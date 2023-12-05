OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Alex Perez

Alex Perez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams four years ago from Missouri and has attended school in Williams ever since. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Alex Perez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams four years ago from Missouri and has attended school in Williams ever since. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 4:10 p.m.

Alex Perez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams four years ago from Missouri and has attended school in Williams ever since.

In his free time he enjoys playing video games and going fishing.

“I really love going fishing. I’ve gone to Kaibab Lake, Cataract Lake, Buckskinner - I’ve been to pretty much every lake,” Alex said.

During his time in school, Alex said one of his inspirations is his friend, Christopher Marshall.

“Me and him, we argue sometimes, but it’s a really good friendship,” Alex said. “We irritate each other sometimes. But overall, he’s inspired me to become a better person.”

Some of his most memorable moments in the last four years included saving his money from work to buy his first truck.

“It’s a 2003 Toyota Tacoma,” Alex said. “Now I have two. The other one I have is a little older, it’s a ’95.”

Alex said it’s hard to choose, but he prefers driving his older Tacoma since it’s a stick shift.

After graduation, Alex plans on attending Coconino Community College to get a degree in automotive technology, and then wants to work for Toyota. After gaining more experience, he would like to work as an electrician.

Alex said once he graduates, he will miss the community and the school.

“I really do love the school. There’s a lot of stuff to do, a lot of things to enjoy and learn. I’m going to miss it,” he said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State