Obituary: Bobby Sarkesian

Bobby Sarkesian, 82, of Williams, Arizona passed away Nov. 17. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana May 22, 1941 to the late Aram and Tamar Sarkesian. He moved to Camp Verde, Arizona from Petaluma, California in 1966 with his wife, Patricia where they lived for 36 years. They moved to Williams, Arizona in 2002 where they retired together. After his wife passed away in 2012, Bob remained in Williams because he loved the community, the city and the weather. Bob enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast and attending any social gathering that included classic cars and food.

Bob is survived by his children, Stacey and Steve; daughter-in-law, Shelly; his grandchildren, Michael (Tara), Caitlynn (Michael), Shelby (Alex), Jordyn (Mike), Payton (Trinity); great-grandchildren, Nikola, Oliver, Killian, Alaia, Marley, Saoirse, Asher, London and Myles. He is also survived by his brother, Eddie and sister, Rose.

Memorial services will be held on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m at Parkside Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Drive, Camp Verde, Arizona.

Bob loved plaid and flannel shirts along with classic cars so please feel free to wear them or drive your classic car to the services to honor Bob.

