Wilma Mace: A life lived on the edge

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — While many may hold the opinion that the West was no place for a woman, Grand Canyon’s history is full of women who not only explored the wilderness, but excelled in roles traditionally ascribed to men — field guide, river runner, naturalist and park ranger.

Wilma Mace Williamson Meeks was one such woman. Her story isn’t as well-known as other trailblazing women due to her work behind the scenes, but she was an integral part of early tourism at Grand Canyon, especially along the North Rim.

In fact, Mace spent nearly her entire life within 80 miles of Grand Canyon.

Mace was born in Kanab, Utah, in September 1904. She was the eldest of 10 children, nine of which were girls. According to her son, Mace was adventurous and good on horseback at a young age, and was even grounded once for chasing, on horseback, one of the first automobiles to drive through Kanab, riding alongside the car.

That riding ability came in handy when she was asked to accompany a pack trip around northern Utah led by David Rust, a pioneering backcountry guide and outfitter, in July 1919. Rust had been hired by a woman from Baltimore for the tour, and Wilma, almost 15, was invited along with Rust’s daughter, Emma, to dispel any notions of impropriety. The group rode through Bryce, Escalante, the Henry Mountains and Kanab Creek.

The adventure of the backcountry called to Mace, who soon started working on the North Kaibab as a cook for road crew and deer hunting camps. The crews sometimes numbered more than 100 men, so to make the 30 loaves of bread and pies needed each day, she would use a wash basin as a mixing bowl.

In 1924, Mace started working on the North Rim at the Wylie Way Camp, an early tourist facility. The Wylie Way Camp provided tent cabin accommodations, food and guided tours, According to Mace, when working with tourists in those days, employees would typically put in 14-hour days, seven days per week doing maid service, cooking, serving, wrangling and even providing nightly entertainment.

All for a salary $1 per day.



When the summer visiting season ended and the North Rim tourist facilities closed, Mace returned to cooking for fall hunting camps on the North Kaibab.



In 1927, when the Utah Parks Company bought out the Wylie Way Camp, Mace went to work for the new company. Initially, she worked 17 months straight cooking for the crews building the Grand Canyon Lodge and the new power plant at Roaring Springs that would provide water to the North Rim.

It was tough, slogging and cold work: in order to get to the North Rim early in the season to get started building the new lodge, crews had to first dig their way through heavy snow, then mud, in order to reach the build site and bring in supplies.

While cooking for the crews building the power plant at Roaring Springs and the tramway that carried supplies into the Canyon, Mace recalled leading a train of seven horses, in the dark, to Roaring Springs for the crew to ride out on.



After the Grand Canyon Lodge opened in June 1928, Mace worked for the Utah Parks Company for the next seven seasons, through 1934. She was there when the grand lodge burned to the ground in September 1932.



In 1934, Mace met Park Ranger Robert (Bob) Williamson. They married that December and made their home on the South Rim. Their son Robert Jr. (Bobbie) was born in August 1935. Tragedy struck the family just two years later when Williamson contracted pneumonia and died suddenly in January 1937. After his funeral and burial in the Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery, Wilma and Bobbie returned to Kanab, moving in with Wilma’s family. She went back to working on the North Rim for the Utah Parks Company for a couple more summers, and returned to cooking for deer hunting crews in the fall.

Wilma remarried Mason Meeks in 1944. He went on to manage Ten-X (located on the grounds of the old Grand Canyon Airport near Red Butte) and 77Bar Ranches on the Kaibab National Forest on the South Rim until his retirement in the late 1970s. Here, Wilma was able to return to the horseback riding that was the beginning of all her adventures.

After Meeks’ retirement from ranching, the pair returned to Kanab, Utah. Wilma died in Sept. 29, 1985. Mason followed just two years later on Oct. 16, 1987. Both are buried in Kanab City Cemetery in Kane County.

Biographical information and photos provided by the Grand Canyon Museum Collection.