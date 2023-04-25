Williams Elementary School announces April Students of the Month
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the April Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.
The Pre-K SOM is Renata Cardenas-Lopez. Renata’s teachers say she is a joy to have in class. She is an enthusiastic learner who loves school. Renata has made a lot of growth this year. She is learning to count, and write her name on her own. She is also very creative, and enjoys painting pictures for her family.
The Kindergarten SOM is Hunter Nelson. Hunter has improved greatly since the beginning of the year. Each day he comes to school and gives his best effort. Hunter knows all his letters and sounds and he is learning to sound out words and write in his journal on his own with less help from his teachers. His coloring is impeccable and his drawings are amazing. Hunter is always willing to help his classmates when needed, and he shows them what good hallway behavior looks like. He follows directions and classroom rules each day with little reminders.
The first grade SOM is Sky Minor. Sky has shown great growth this year. She has become a whiz at AR and has shopped from the book vending machine. Sky always tries her best on her work and asks questions when needed. She treats classmates, peers and staff with respect at all times. She treat everyone with kindness and invites them to play with her. Sky has really become a student that SOARs every day at school.
The second grade SOM is Melody Montgomery. Melody is a kind friend. She is helpful and respectful. She completes her work, loves to read and is very responsible. She always does what needs to be done so she can do the things she wants to do. Melody comes to school prepared to learn and always does her best. She takes part in class conversations, she works hard at the things that are more difficult for her and maintains a positive attitude, even when she struggles. She often says that she can master math.
The third grade SOM is Tiffani Salazar. Tiffani came into third grade very quiet and shy. Throughout the year, she has grown and improved her skills. She is now one that participates in class discussions, asks for assistance when needed and sometimes talks a bit more than she should.
The fourth grade SOM is Jahvel Mills. Jahvel is so incredibly smart, respectful and responsible. He is a great role model to his peers and always listens very intently in class. He is an awesome friend to all and always puts a smile on our faces. Jahvel has such a kind and loving heart and has a passion for learning. His teachers can always count on him to be the first one to listen.
The fifth grade SOM is Ashley Gutierrez. Ashley works hard to get all of her assignments completed, asks for help when needed and even asks for and completes extra credit assignments to boost her grade. Ashley works well in any team she is asked to work with, is kind to everyone and has a contagious smile when she shows it.
Middle School
The seventh grade SOM is Skyler Overman. Skyler challenges his teachers daily, but he does it with good humor. He doesn't take disagreements personally, and he is fun and entertaining to have in class. Skyler’s teachers have great respect and admiration for him.
The seventh grade SOM is Leah Rivera. Leah is patient and kind with other students. She is quiet and accomplishes work well when she is on task. Leah is fierce and unapologetic in expressing her opinions and views which is such a strong, admirable quality. She is a deep thinker and demonstrates perseverance. Her teachers love and appreciate her honesty and ability to voice so many things. She has such a wonderful sense of humor.
Information provided by WEMS.
