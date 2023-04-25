OFFERS
Tusayan partners with County to offer gardening classes

The Town of Tusayan has partnered with Coconino County Health and Human Services to provide gardening classes free of charge to community residents. (Stock photo)

The Town of Tusayan has partnered with Coconino County Health and Human Services to provide gardening classes free of charge to community residents. (Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 25, 2023 11:06 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — As food and gas prices continue to rise, residents of remote communities such as Tusayan and Grand Canyon are on the lookout for cost-effective ways to supplement their diets and stretch that tank of gas a little farther.

That’s why the Town of Tusayan has partnered with Coconino County Health and Human Services to provide gardening classes – participants can learn low-cost options for growing their own food from start to finish.

The classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Tusayan Town Hall. A Zoom option is available for anyone who is unable to attend in person. The classes are free, but registration is required by calling Sharon Sifling at (928) 679-7257 or emailing ssifling@coconino.az.gov.

The classes will focus on how to plan and prepare the soil for gardening, caring for the growing plants and how to preserve and use the harvest at the end of the growing season.

Additionally, Tusayan is providing a community garden for residents. To register for a spot, contact Town Hall at (928) 638-9909. This year only, participants are required to fill out a federal survey and income questionnaire when requesting a plot. The results will be kept anonymous, but are required for the town to continue receiving grant money to provide this and other services.

