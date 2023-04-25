Tusayan Cinco de Mayo fiesta set for May 5; Council moves forward with tutoring program

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — It’s time to mark your calendars for Tusayan’s first annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. The fiesta takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the Squire Resort. This event is family-friendly, free and open to the community.

The Squire Resort is hosting the festivities at its beautiful courtyard and is making hotel facilities, including indoor and outdoor pools, bowling alley and movie screen, available to party-goers. There will also be lawn games, piñatas, a Mariachi band and a variety of authentic Mexican foods for guests to enjoy. The drive-in movie, Coco, will be begin at 5:30 p.m.

Explore Tusayan initiative

The Cinco de Mayo event is new this year, and reflects the town’s goal of offering more activities and recreational opportunities for visitors and residents alike. It’s all part of the Explore Tusayan initiative recently undertaken by the town council to entice visitors to spend more time in Tusayan before or after they visit Grand Canyon National Park. The council has entered into an agreement with the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce to promote the town and its events. Additionally, the town has made some improvements to its website, maintaining a comprehensive calendar of events as well as making the platform more mobile-friendly for visitors who may be passing through town.

At the regular council meeting held April 11, Town Manager Charlie Hendrix said the website has been increasingly popular, citing the amount of information that visitors can find in one place. She also said that back-end analytics will be helpful to the town’s strategic marketing initiative.

“(We can see) how often amenities in town are accessed as well as how we’re searched,” she told the council. “This will come into play for our strategic marketing initiative as we build brand recognition.”

Tutoring program

In an effort to get more involved with the school, the town will be bringing back a tutoring program that council member Andrew Aldaz said was once very successful.

The town plans to implement a pilot summer program in May so that by August, when students return to classes, the tutoring program will be ironed out and ready to go. Town recreation staff will be employed for the pilot program with options to involve others, including students, at a later time.

Aldaz said the goal is to develop a partnership with the school, with council member Becky Worth added that involving older students would be beneficial in the long run.

“This is something that will be a great program for the community,” Aldaz said. “A lot of kids fell behind because of COVID.”

Grand Canyon National Monument

Rep. Raul Grijalva, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and a coalition of 12 tribes announced last week that they were petitioning President Joe Biden to use his authority through the 1906 Antiquities Act to proclaim more than 1 million acres adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park as a national monument. The goal of the designation is to prevent mining activities near the park and the Indigenous communities that live there.

While the proposal has broad support from the City of Flagstaff, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and other communities in the area, Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail expressed some concerns about the town’s future as the only community entirely within the park’s boundaries.

Vail said the town relies on partnerships with other agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department, for law enforcement and fire protection. She questioned how the town would be impacted in terms of safety or future projects if the town was located inside a national monument rather than the Kaibab National Forest. Residents with questions about the proposal should contact Town Manager Charlie Hendrix so the concerns can be brought up at future meetings.

Other council actions

Tusayan recently received the auditor’s report for the year ending in June 2022. Accountant Scott Graff recommended some adjustments to bring the town’s financial statements into compliance, including developing the appropriate written policies and procedures.

Former Tusayan Mayor Pete Shearer has agreed to fill one of the vacancies on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. An additional volunteer is still needed due to an upcoming retirement. Those interested can download an application from the town’s website and submit it to Town Hall.

Plans are moving swiftly forward for the town’s annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration. This year’s theme is Tribute to the West and will feature two drone shows during the evening.

Town Manager Charlie Hendrix’s contract has been renewed for another term.

Council Member Josh Collett approached APS about the prospect of the town purchasing the electrical grid from APS in order to provide generator backup for the whole town during an emergency. He reported that APS is open to conversation and the town could begin pursuing the investment.