Time is running out to chime in on Kaibab Natl. Forest projects

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest has begun the scoping periods for three proposed projects on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts – two trails projects and one wildlife project. Members of the public may provide feedback on any or all of them between now and May 3.

The purpose of scoping is to invite meaningful public involvement in the project planning process and help the Forest Service understand any concerns about potential effects a project may have on natural and cultural resources and nearby communities.

To be most helpful, comments should be as specific as possible and supported with facts and references.

Keyhole Sink Trail expansion and trailhead relocation

To improve visitor safety and recreation experience, the Kaibab National Forest is proposing to extend Keyhole Sink Trail and relocate the trailhead.

Currently, the Oak Hill parking lot (which is temporarily closed due to forest thinning activities in the area) provides parking for the Keyhole Sink Trail. Visitors using this lot had to cross Route 66 to access the trail, which is dangerous because of fast-moving traffic and lack of crosswalk.

The new trailhead would be located a mile north of Route 66 on Forest Road 76 and would include a parking area and toilet building. Forest Service personnel would construct approximately 1/2 mile of new trail to connect the new trailhead to the existing trail.

Tusayan Community Trails Project

The Town of Tusayan is proposing to construct approximately 11.8 miles of trails to provide additional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

The proposed project consists of seven trail segments – five would be new and two would be upgrades to existing paths – that would be designated for hiking, running, bicycling (including mountain and e-bikes), bird watching, equestrian, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.



The proposal also includes two new trailheads and associated parking areas. This project would be authorized by special-use permit from the Kaibab NF, with construction and maintenance funded by the town.

Prairie Dog Plague Prevention

Prairie dog populations on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone) are declining due to widespread mortality caused by plague carried by fleas. This project proposes application of Delta Dust insecticide and placement of flea- and tick-specific edible insecticide pellets to reduce the occurrence of the plague and thereby improve prairie dog colonies and grassland ecosystems. Delta Dust targets fleas in prairie dog burrows and on animals that use the treated burrows. It is a non-restricted pesticide and considered safe for many applications including use in and around homes. Treatments would be localized to prairie dog burrows throughout the South Zone, beginning in the Government Prairie and Garland Prairie areas near Parks, AZ. The treatment would likely result in the death of nontarget insects and arachnids within the burrow systems. However, given treatments are focused on burrow entrances, the vast majority of these insect and arachnid populations will remain unaffected. The effects of the insecticides diminish approximately 8-19 months following treatment.

Comments must be in writing and delivered electronically, by mail, or by hand by May 3, 2023. Please mark comments “Attention: South Zone NEPA, [project name].” Electronic comments can be submitted to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov. Mail or hand deliver comments to the Kaibab National Forest Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, Arizona 86046.