OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, April 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Time is running out to chime in on Kaibab Natl. Forest projects

Residents have until May 3 to comment on projects including the expansion of Keyhole Sink trail (pictured), Tusayan Community Trails and prairie dog plague prevention. (Photo/USFS)

Residents have until May 3 to comment on projects including the expansion of Keyhole Sink trail (pictured), Tusayan Community Trails and prairie dog plague prevention. (Photo/USFS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 25, 2023 11:20 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest has begun the scoping periods for three proposed projects on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts – two trails projects and one wildlife project. Members of the public may provide feedback on any or all of them between now and May 3.

The purpose of scoping is to invite meaningful public involvement in the project planning process and help the Forest Service understand any concerns about potential effects a project may have on natural and cultural resources and nearby communities.

To be most helpful, comments should be as specific as possible and supported with facts and references.

Keyhole Sink Trail expansion and trailhead relocation

To improve visitor safety and recreation experience, the Kaibab National Forest is proposing to extend Keyhole Sink Trail and relocate the trailhead.

Currently, the Oak Hill parking lot (which is temporarily closed due to forest thinning activities in the area) provides parking for the Keyhole Sink Trail. Visitors using this lot had to cross Route 66 to access the trail, which is dangerous because of fast-moving traffic and lack of crosswalk.

The new trailhead would be located a mile north of Route 66 on Forest Road 76 and would include a parking area and toilet building. Forest Service personnel would construct approximately 1/2 mile of new trail to connect the new trailhead to the existing trail.

Tusayan Community Trails Project

The Town of Tusayan is proposing to construct approximately 11.8 miles of trails to provide additional recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

The proposed project consists of seven trail segments – five would be new and two would be upgrades to existing paths – that would be designated for hiking, running, bicycling (including mountain and e-bikes), bird watching, equestrian, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The proposal also includes two new trailheads and associated parking areas. This project would be authorized by special-use permit from the Kaibab NF, with construction and maintenance funded by the town.

Prairie Dog Plague Prevention

Prairie dog populations on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone) are declining due to widespread mortality caused by plague carried by fleas. This project proposes application of Delta Dust insecticide and placement of flea- and tick-specific edible insecticide pellets to reduce the occurrence of the plague and thereby improve prairie dog colonies and grassland ecosystems. Delta Dust targets fleas in prairie dog burrows and on animals that use the treated burrows. It is a non-restricted pesticide and considered safe for many applications including use in and around homes. Treatments would be localized to prairie dog burrows throughout the South Zone, beginning in the Government Prairie and Garland Prairie areas near Parks, AZ. The treatment would likely result in the death of nontarget insects and arachnids within the burrow systems. However, given treatments are focused on burrow entrances, the vast majority of these insect and arachnid populations will remain unaffected. The effects of the insecticides diminish approximately 8-19 months following treatment.

Comments must be in writing and delivered electronically, by mail, or by hand by May 3, 2023. Please mark comments “Attention: South Zone NEPA, [project name].” Electronic comments can be submitted to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov. Mail or hand deliver comments to the Kaibab National Forest Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, Arizona 86046.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State