Ranger’s Log through March 26

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending March 26.

On March 12, an off-duty ranger located a dead body beneath Trailview Overlook. Following investigation and recovery, rangers identified the decedent as a 52-year-old man from San Francisco, Calif. Rangers believe the incident to be a suicide; the investigation is ongoing.

On March 15, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) requested rangers respond to Tusayan for report of a cold assault. Rangers held the scene until CCSO’s arrival. Subsequent to investigation, all parties were released with warnings by CCSO.

On March 16, rangers were requested for a welfare check by La Paz County Sheriff’s Office for a 54-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, MI. Rangers contacted the woman via cellphone, and she informed rangers she received help for suicidal ideations, which have ceased after seeking help.

On March 16, rangers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual at Yavapai West. Rangers identified the individual as a 34-year-old man from Page, Ariz. Rangers contacted the man’s wife, who stated that he had run away from the house he was at and that she was not going to come pick him up. The subject was provided a courtesy transport to the house he was staying at.

On March 16, rangers responded to Victor Hall for a report of an individual who had been jumped. Rangers identified a 46-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, who was intoxicated and had injuries. The man was not forthcoming with information and stated he knew the suspect but did not want to identify them. Rangers instructed the individual to call dispatch if he changed his mind.

On March 16, rangers received a report of a cold assault. A 28-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon reported he was “beat up” while at a house party on Bourbon Street. The man had visible injuries but declined medical attention. Investigation into the two incidents is ongoing; rangers believe them to be related.

On March 17, rangers responded to a report of a man attempting to provoke fights on Bourbon Street. Rangers observed one man attempting to engage another man in a fight through the window of one of the cabins. The two subjects, a 28-year-old and a 37-year-old, both residents of Grand Canyon, were detained for investigation and refused medical attention. The 28-year-old was given a verbal warning for disorderly conduct and both subjects were advised to call rangers if they needed further assistance.

On March 17, rangers initiated a traffic stop for driving behavior. Subsequent to investigation, the driver, a 20-year-old female resident of Grand Canyon, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21.

On March 19, rangers were dispatched to Bright Angel Lodge for a worker who was upset, yelling and hitting herself. Rangers identified the woman, a Grand Canyon resident, who has a history of mental health issues. The woman was given a verbal warning for disorderly conduct and instructed to stay home for the day.

On March 19, a shirtless man was reported to be knocking on doors asking for help on Bourbon Street. The man gave rangers an incoherent story about being kicked out of a party in a nearby cabin. Rangers identified the man as a 25-year-old resident of Grand Canyon who was subsequently arrested on a statewide warrant for dangerous drugs.

On March 22, rangers noticed a large crowd exiting Yavapai Lodge and Delaware North Company (DNC) Engineering running into the building. Rangers observed a strong smell of burning electrical material and smoke. Grand Canyon Fire Department and Tusayan Fire responded and assisted in evacuations. The building was cleared of hazards and turned over to DNC Engineering to resolve the electrical issue.

On March 25, rangers were dispatched to a report of an assault in the Grand Canyon Visitor Center parking area. A stepmother was reported to have been in an altercation with her stepdaughter. Rangers located the individuals and interviewed the involved parties, releasing them with verbal warnings for disorderly conduct.

On March 25, CCSO requested rangers to respond the Best Western in Tusayan for a verbal argument. Rangers arrived to a calm scene with two intoxicated woman, one of whom was refusing to leave the other’s room. Rangers held the scene until CCSO’s arrival.

On March 25, rangers received a report of a suspicious person at El Tovar. Rangers identified a 36-year-old man from Porterville, Calif., by several trespass notices he had been issued in Flagstaff. Xanterra Fire personnel had responded to El Tovar and located him on the third floor with a fire extinguisher, pounding on doors. They believe he snuck into the basement and set off the fire alarm. Following investigation, rangers provided the subject with a courtesy transport to Tusayan.

On March 25, CCSO requested rangers to respond to Best Western in Tusayan for a man attempting to break down a woman’s door. Three residents stated their neighbor threatened to kill them and attempted to force his way into their room. They also stated he was intoxicated and likely on methamphetamine. Rangers were unable to make contact with the suspect and held the scene until CCSO’s arrival.