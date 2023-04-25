Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker

Robert “Bob” Ian Baker

January 22, 1956 - March 10, 2023

Devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, Robert "Bob" Ian Baker, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ March 10 with his wife Sherry by his side.

Bob lived his life demonstrating his love for Jesus and was known for his gentleness, kindness, contagious joy and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bob was born in London, England on January 22, 1956 to Robert and Barbara (Dallison) Baker. After earning his Bachelor’s degree and Master's Certification from British institutions of higher learning in England, he traveled the world as a Merchant Navy Engineer with the Princess Cruise Lines.

In 1989 he left his life at sea and immigrated to the US, where he proudly became a citizen in 2005.

In 1991, he became the Director of Engineering with the Fred Harvey Company at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

With the Grand Canyon as their backdrop Bob married Sherry Moody in 2002. In 2007, Bob accepted the position of Director of Train Operations for the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams, AZ and was soon promoted to General Manager of Railway Train Operations.

Bob and Sherry made their home in Parks, AZ in 2015. After 30 years with Xanterra Parks and Resorts in Northern Arizona Bob retired from Grand Canyon Railway in 2021.

Bob is survived by Sherry, his wife of 20 years; mother Barbara of Heckington, England; son Kieran Dallison Baker; daughter Kinzer Baker Urena (Ryan) and granddaughter, Carson Rose Urena; sister Julie Sparling of Quarrington, England, and the mother of his two children, Leslie Ptak Baker. He was preceded in death by his father Robert.

On May 20, there will be a visitation at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church (629 W. Grant Avenue, Williams, AZ).



A reception will follow in the Grand Canyon Room at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel. Please join the family in wearing Bob's favorite color purple to this gathering.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob with a donation to Gloryview Ranch Ministry or to a charity of your choice. (https://www.gloryviewranch.com/).