Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
January 22, 1956 - March 10, 2023
Devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, Robert "Bob" Ian Baker, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ March 10 with his wife Sherry by his side.
Bob lived his life demonstrating his love for Jesus and was known for his gentleness, kindness, contagious joy and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bob was born in London, England on January 22, 1956 to Robert and Barbara (Dallison) Baker. After earning his Bachelor’s degree and Master's Certification from British institutions of higher learning in England, he traveled the world as a Merchant Navy Engineer with the Princess Cruise Lines.
In 1989 he left his life at sea and immigrated to the US, where he proudly became a citizen in 2005.
In 1991, he became the Director of Engineering with the Fred Harvey Company at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
With the Grand Canyon as their backdrop Bob married Sherry Moody in 2002. In 2007, Bob accepted the position of Director of Train Operations for the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams, AZ and was soon promoted to General Manager of Railway Train Operations.
Bob and Sherry made their home in Parks, AZ in 2015. After 30 years with Xanterra Parks and Resorts in Northern Arizona Bob retired from Grand Canyon Railway in 2021.
Bob is survived by Sherry, his wife of 20 years; mother Barbara of Heckington, England; son Kieran Dallison Baker; daughter Kinzer Baker Urena (Ryan) and granddaughter, Carson Rose Urena; sister Julie Sparling of Quarrington, England, and the mother of his two children, Leslie Ptak Baker. He was preceded in death by his father Robert.
On May 20, there will be a visitation at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church (629 W. Grant Avenue, Williams, AZ).
A reception will follow in the Grand Canyon Room at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel. Please join the family in wearing Bob's favorite color purple to this gathering.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob with a donation to Gloryview Ranch Ministry or to a charity of your choice. (https://www.gloryviewranch.com/).
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Community turns out for USFS meeting on proposed mining
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- As ice thaws and snow melts, lakes are filling up for a good fishing season in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: