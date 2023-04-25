OFFERS
Obituary: Jose “Joe” Haro Lizardi

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 10:54 a.m.

Jose “Joe” Haro Lizardi, age 87 of Tucson, Arizona passed peacefully at home on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Joe was born in 1935 in Williams, Arizona, to Panfilo Lizardi and Teofila Haro, whom have preceded him in passing. He was also preceeded in death by brothers Carlos, Panfilo, and Robert; sisters Victoria Vargas and Julia Apodaca and daughter Barbara Jean.

Joe was the patriarch of a large and loving family. He is survived by his sister Mary Encinas; his many nieces and nephews and his children Joseph “Joey” Lizardi, John “Johnny” (Lynn) Lizardi, Teresa (Reymundo) Lizardi-Acadiz, Edward “Eddie” Lizardi, Anthony “Tony” Lizardi, Maria (Robert) Lizardi-Davidson and grandchildren Amber, Devin, Robert, Vincent (Delfina), Alexander, Joseph, Lorena, Victoria and Lucas.

Joe was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona as a civil engineer. He began his career in Flagstaff, Arizona and later served the City of Tucson Engineering Department for 18 years before starting his own business – JHL Engineering. He later ventured out to private firms, fulfilling a 33-year career in civil engineering.

In addition, Joe served his country in the Naval Reserves during the 1970’s.

Joe’s memory will be cherished in the hearts of his loving family and will be remembered for his love of his children and grandchildren. He is also remembered for taking pleasure in traveling with his sons on many vacations across the U.S. Likewise, it is fondly recalled, Joe enjoyed golfing and was a super fan of many sports including football, basketball, hockey and baseball. Joe will be dearly missed.

A funeral service for Joe will be held on April 29, with rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 900 W Grant Ave, Williams, Arizona 86046.

There will be a graveside service at Williams Cemetery from noonto 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception held by the family hosted at the home of Alfred and Janet Vargas, Flagstaff, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Williams, Arizona.

