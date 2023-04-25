Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
We are sad to announce the passing of Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie). She died at the age of 52 March 28th. Cassie passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Cassie worked for the Williams Police Department, animal control and dispatch, from which she retired due to the MS.
Cassie is predeceased by her father, Sherwin MacArthur and leaves behind her granddaughter, Leila Thundercloud, daughter Kerrie (Van) Thundercloud, mother Barb MacArthur, two brothers, Sherwin (Tracy) MacArthur and Mike (Stacy) MacArthur. Cassie is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Community turns out for USFS meeting on proposed mining
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- As ice thaws and snow melts, lakes are filling up for a good fishing season in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: