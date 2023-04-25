OFFERS
Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 10:57 a.m.

We are sad to announce the passing of Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie). She died at the age of 52 March 28th. Cassie passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Cassie worked for the Williams Police Department, animal control and dispatch, from which she retired due to the MS.

Cassie is predeceased by her father, Sherwin MacArthur and leaves behind her granddaughter, Leila Thundercloud, daughter Kerrie (Van) Thundercloud, mother Barb MacArthur, two brothers, Sherwin (Tracy) MacArthur and Mike (Stacy) MacArthur. Cassie is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

