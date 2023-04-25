NPS Leadership spotlight: Jaclyn Zwahlen, supervisory recreation fee tech at South Gate
To start, I feel passionate about supporting parks and natural spaces in any compacity that I can and have enjoyed the "many hats" I've worn thus far into my career.
I’ve worked as a park ranger for over 10 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Park Service, combined. While I’ve mostly worked in interpretation, I have been involved with many other projects. With an undergraduate degree in graphic design and letterform, I’ve been able to create many visual products for various parks (waysides, visitor center exhibits, etc).
Additionally, I've worked at numerous wildlife sanctuaries for Mass Audubon where I managed an extensive volunteer program and assisted with citizen science projects involving various species ranging from shorebirds to sea turtles.
Lastly, I decided to go back to school to receive my graduate degree in park and resource management and finished in 2021.
How long have you worked at GRCA? Where are you based out of?
I have worked at the Grand Canyon for about a month now within our fee branch.
What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?
The people! Yes, of course, the Grand Canyon itself is profoundly breathtaking, but it’s the people here who have truly inspired me. My coworkers have been beyond lovely and I look forward to forming deeper connections with all of them all. Everyone comes from so many different walks of life and their stories are truly inspiring to me.
This week are you team winter or team spring?
Though I am from Massachusetts, at this point… team spring all the way! It’s mostly been snowing since my arrival to Arizona so I’m excited to get out and hike some trails.
