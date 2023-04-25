Letter to the Editor: Parents speak up against bullying at WEMS

I am collecting stories from parents regarding the bullying issues that are taking place at WEMS, including but not limited to death threats, suicide encouragement, physical violence and mental abuse.

Many of these parents claim to have reached out to the school or the school board with no help for their child or discipline against the offending child. I will have a collection of these stories to give to the school board, city council and the newspaper once they stop coming in. If you’re interested in this you can reach me at jgracebenny94@gmail.com.



Jessica Scott

Williams