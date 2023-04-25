OFFERS
Health screenings available at Grand Canyon Clinic April 27; sign-up online

North Country HealthCare is offering free baseline blood tests, as well as cervical, breast cancer and other health screenings, at its annual health fair April 27 at Grand Canyon Clinic. (Photo/NPS)

By Erin Ford
Originally Published: April 25, 2023 11:29 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure can lead to more serious complications down the road if they continue unmanaged. Fortunately, these conditions can be diagnosed with a simple blood test.

North Country HealthCare is offering free baseline blood tests, as well as cervical, breast cancer and other health screenings, at its annual health fair April 27. The fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Clinic.

Registration is required by signing up at //qrco.de/gcbaseline2023. Those signing up for a baseline blood test are required to fast for eight hours prior to testing in order to get accurate results. Water and medications are allowed.

Baseline blood tests are free, and there are several low-cost and insurance options for other screenings. Mammogram appointments will be available all day and can be scheduled by calling (928) 522-9404.

