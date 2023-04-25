Grand Canyon to host public meetings for South Rim construction projects

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service (NPS) has scheduled meetings to provide information to the public and respond to questions about multiple construction activities at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The meetings will include a presentation by NPS staff featuring the Transcanyon Waterline (TCWL), Bright Angel Substation and the substation access road projects with a question-and-answer period. These meetings will be an opportunity for community members to learn about construction updates and anticipated impacts to park operations, residents, and visitors. Questions are being accepted in advance at: https://forms.office.com/g/RM8ZVq7X4t.

Grand Canyon National Park staff will host meetings at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 2, 6 to 8 p.m. in Grand Canyon National Park at The Shrine of Ages.

Wednesday, May 3, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Grand Canyon National Park at The Shrine of Ages.

Wednesday, May 3, 6 to 8 p.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1175 W Route 66.

The Wednesday evening meeting will also be hosted virtually at this meeting link.

The TCWL project contract was awarded March 14, and is a multi-year rehabilitation of the TCWL and related upgrades to the associated water delivery system within the inner canyon and South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The new substation and road are critical infrastructure projects that recently began the construction phase on the South Rim.

For more information, please visit the Grand Canyon National Park website at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm