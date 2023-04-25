Camping north of Phantom Ranch prohibited due to dangerous highwater crossings
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After a record-breaking winter, snowmelt from the North Rim has caused swollen creeks and rivers, making water crossing dangerous. Park officials are advising those with permits at Cottonwood Campground over the next two weeks to find other accommodations.
Park officials would also like to remind visitors that that North Kaibab Trial is closed north of Cottonwood Campground until further notice while trail crews work to repair and stabilize the trail.
Rockfalls continue to be a regular occurrence on all trails in the inner canyon, including along the Bright Angel and Grandview Trails.
The trail crew will continue to assess recent rockfalls on an individual basis and work to safely conduct removal and trail stabilization.
Information provided by NPS
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Community turns out for USFS meeting on proposed mining
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- As ice thaws and snow melts, lakes are filling up for a good fishing season in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: