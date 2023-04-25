OFFERS
Camping north of Phantom Ranch prohibited due to dangerous highwater crossings

Camping is prohibited north of Cottonwood Campground, as water crossings such as Bright Angel Creek are dangerous due to North Rim snowmelt. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 10:56 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After a record-breaking winter, snowmelt from the North Rim has caused swollen creeks and rivers, making water crossing dangerous. Park officials are advising those with permits at Cottonwood Campground over the next two weeks to find other accommodations.

Park officials would also like to remind visitors that that North Kaibab Trial is closed north of Cottonwood Campground until further notice while trail crews work to repair and stabilize the trail.

Rockfalls continue to be a regular occurrence on all trails in the inner canyon, including along the Bright Angel and Grandview Trails.

The trail crew will continue to assess recent rockfalls on an individual basis and work to safely conduct removal and trail stabilization.

Information provided by NPS

