Around the Rim: Week of April 26

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 11:32 a.m.

Tusayan Town Council special meeting April 26

The Town of Tusayan is will hold a special council meeting at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Tusayan Sports Complex. The agenda is available online at tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes/.

Open Mic Night at the Rec Center April 26

The Rec Center will host Open Mic Night beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend April 27

The Rec Center is offering a trip for interested residents to Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon near Page. Cost is $110 per person.

Sign-up is required —contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information.

Tusayan library services and children’s story time April 28

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament at the Rec Center April 28

The Rec Center will host a cornhole tournament beginning at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the community, sign up at the Rec Center.

Trivia Night at the Rec Center April 28

The Rec Center will host trivia night beginning at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping and Arboretum April 29

The Rec Center is offering a trip to Flagstaff for shopping and to visit the arboretum. Cost is $22.50 per person and does not include admission to the arboretum.

Sign-up is required —contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information.

Flagstaff Climbing Gym trip April 30

The Rec Center is offering a trip to Flagstaff to visit Flagstaff Climbing Gym. Cost is $22.50 per person and does not include climbing gym admission.

Sign-up is required —contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information.

Mobile Medical Unit at Tusayan Fire Department May 2

North Country HealthCare’s mobile medical unit will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tusayan Fire Department.

Residents can take advantage of primary and urgent care services, as well as chronic illness management on-site.

Tusayan-NPS trasportation meeting May 2

The Town of Tusayan and representatives from Grand Canyon National Park will host a public meeting at 1 p.m. May at Tusayan Town Hall.

NPS representatives will be gathering public input on transportation options between the town and the park, including continuation of the purple Grand Canyon shuttle route.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting May 3

The Grand Canyon School PTA will meet virtually at 6 p.m. May 3 via Zoom and at the GCUSD teacher’s lounge.

Instructions for attending the meeting are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Grand Canyon School middle and high school orientations May 4

Grand Canyon School will hold orientation meetings for sixth and ninth grade students and their guardians May 4 in the school’s multipurpose room. Sixth grade begins at 5:30 p.m. and ninth grade will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Tusayan celebrates Cinco de Mayo May 5

The Town of Tusayan is sponsoring its first annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration May 5 from 3-7 p.m at the Squire Resort in Tusayan.

The event includes Mexican food, a mariachi band, lawn games, an indoor and outdoor pool, discounted bowling and a drive-in movie will be featured and available.

Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.

