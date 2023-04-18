OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Jose Leon

Jose Leon is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Jose Leon is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 18, 2023 10:42 a.m.

Jose Leon is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Jose was involved in hotel restaurant management and welding.

“I’ve learned flat, horizontal and vertical welding. I’ve been learning overhead,” Jose said.

Jose’s favorite class in high school was science.

“Mrs. Alexander made it easy to understand.”

Jose’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Moreno.

“When you need someone to talk to, you can talk to her. She won’t judge you,” Jose said.

Jose’s favorite high school memory was building the class float for the homecoming parade.

“I’m usually on the float. One year we did a Looney Tunes Space Jam theme, that was my favorite,” Jose said.

In his downtime, Jose likes to work on his 2003 Toyota Celica.

“I’ve been working on more maintenance than cosmetic,” Jose said.

Outside of school, Jose works at McDonalds.

After graduation, Jose is interested in starting a career in drop shipping and investing. He is also considering a career in welding inspecting.

