WHS senior spotlight: Gabe Lowe

Gabe Lowe is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 18, 2023 10:45 a.m.

Gabe is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Gabe participated in baseball, basketball and football. He was also involved in welding and auto.

Gabe’s favorite class in high school was welding.

“It’s what I plan to do with my future,” Gabe said. “We learned the basics of how to weld, stuff like that.”

Gabe’s favorite teachers at WHS were Mr. Johnson and Mr. Schober.

“Mr. Johnson is very forgiving person. He’s like a really down to earth guy. Same thing with Mr. Schober,” Gabe said.

In his down time, Gabe likes to hang out with his friends and play sports.

“We work on cars, play sports and stuff like that, hang out,” Gabe said.

Outside of school, Gabe works at The Quality Inn. In the summers he also works as a structural steel welder in California for his uncle’s company.

After graduation, Gabe will work in California for a few months and then plans to open his own business in structural steel. He hopes to eventually move to Texas.

