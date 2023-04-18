WHS senior spotlight: Drew Logan

Drew Logan is a senior at Williams High School. He came to school in Williams in eighth grade; previously he lived in Wisconsin.

In high school, Drew participated in football, basketball and baseball. He was also involved in Student Leader Advisory Committee (SLAC), National Honor Society and student council.

Drew’s favorite class in high school was Law Enforcement.

“I liked learning how it works,” Drew said.

Drew’s favorite teachers at WHS were Mr. Elliot and Coach Brownlee.

“When Mr. Elliot was here, he was definitely someone I looked up to. Coach Brownlee, he’s like my second dad,” Drew said.

Drew’s favorite high school memory was homecoming week.

“Everyone comes from the community for the football games,” Drew said. “Everyone’s showing school spirit.”

In his downtime, Drew likes to lift weights, hunt, fish and be outdoors.

Outside of school, Drew runs a landscaping company with his friend, Danny Siegfried, called “DD Landscaping.” This summer, Drew will also work for the Forest Service.

After graduation, Drew will attend Ripon College in Wisconsin and play for their football team. He is interested in starting a career in college coaching.