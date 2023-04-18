WHS senior spotlight: Drew Logan
Drew Logan is a senior at Williams High School. He came to school in Williams in eighth grade; previously he lived in Wisconsin.
In high school, Drew participated in football, basketball and baseball. He was also involved in Student Leader Advisory Committee (SLAC), National Honor Society and student council.
Drew’s favorite class in high school was Law Enforcement.
“I liked learning how it works,” Drew said.
Drew’s favorite teachers at WHS were Mr. Elliot and Coach Brownlee.
“When Mr. Elliot was here, he was definitely someone I looked up to. Coach Brownlee, he’s like my second dad,” Drew said.
Drew’s favorite high school memory was homecoming week.
“Everyone comes from the community for the football games,” Drew said. “Everyone’s showing school spirit.”
In his downtime, Drew likes to lift weights, hunt, fish and be outdoors.
Outside of school, Drew runs a landscaping company with his friend, Danny Siegfried, called “DD Landscaping.” This summer, Drew will also work for the Forest Service.
After graduation, Drew will attend Ripon College in Wisconsin and play for their football team. He is interested in starting a career in college coaching.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Obituary: John Edward Calley
- Winter rainfall triggers flooding in Williams and Verde Valley
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- New Maverick store to hold ribbon cutting March 30
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: