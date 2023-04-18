Vikings softball hits it out of the park with seven home runs against Mogollon

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings faced off against the Mogollon Mustangs in an away game April 12, emerging victorious with a 19-2 win fueled by an impressive seven home runs.

The game began with Cheznie Carter hitting a homer, followed by another by Shaylee Echeverria. As the game progressed, Carter, Makaela Mackay and Kadance Orozco hit back-to-back home runs, cementing the team’s lead.

With an undefeated record and a current ranking of first in 1A Conference, the Williams softball team has been playing exceptionally well.

“I think we’ve been playing some good ball,” Echeverria said.

Coach Raul Hatch attributes their success to their dedication and hard work.

“They’re doing their job, that’s for sure. They just show up and get the job done,” he said. “These girls have worked super, super hard.”

Kai Mortensen has made history at Williams by winning a record-breaking 20 games as a pitcher, Hatch said.

The Williams softball team has won 20 games this season; the record for WHS is 22 wins in a season. The girls have seven games left to play. Hatch is confident in their abilities and believes they have a great chance of making history.

“They have an opportunity to set the record for Williams as a team,” Hatch said. “They’ve proven they can beat some really good teams.”

As they continue their winning streak, the Lady Vikings have their sights set on the state championship.

Looking ahead, the team will face Ash Fork on their field on April 21 at 1 p.m. and Holbrook at home on April 22 at 11 a.m.