Obituary: Mary Claire Barbee
Mary Claire Barbee passed peacefully in her home April 5, 2023 in Williams, AZ. She was 72 years old. She was born to Zona May Campbell and Eugene Colin Campbell on October 2, 1950, in Phoenix, AZ. She has lived in Williams, AZ for the last 23 years. She spent many years working in the visitors center in town.
Mary Claire was survived by her two children Berry Barbee of Flagstaff, AZ and Levi Barbee of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her father Eugene Campbell of Williams, AZ and her sister Patti Jo Meade of Williams, AZ. Mary Claire had seven loving grandchildren that were her pride and joy. She was predeceased by her mother Zona May Campbell, sisters Carol and Susan, as well as her brother Colin.
Mary Claire was considered the family historian. She spent countless hours researching her family line dating back to mid evil Scottish and Welsh ancestry. She passed her love of history to her grandchildren. Mary Claire was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories full of love.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Obituary: John Edward Calley
- Winter rainfall triggers flooding in Williams and Verde Valley
- Three people die after being caught in Arizona floodwaters
- New Maverick store to hold ribbon cutting March 30
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: