Obituary: Mary Claire Barbee

Mary Claire Barbee passed peacefully in her home April 5, 2023 in Williams, AZ. She was 72 years old. She was born to Zona May Campbell and Eugene Colin Campbell on October 2, 1950, in Phoenix, AZ. She has lived in Williams, AZ for the last 23 years. She spent many years working in the visitors center in town.

Mary Claire was survived by her two children Berry Barbee of Flagstaff, AZ and Levi Barbee of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her father Eugene Campbell of Williams, AZ and her sister Patti Jo Meade of Williams, AZ. Mary Claire had seven loving grandchildren that were her pride and joy. She was predeceased by her mother Zona May Campbell, sisters Carol and Susan, as well as her brother Colin.

Mary Claire was considered the family historian. She spent countless hours researching her family line dating back to mid evil Scottish and Welsh ancestry. She passed her love of history to her grandchildren. Mary Claire was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories full of love.