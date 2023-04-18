Letter to the Editor: Stop proposed mine threatening Williams safety
The city of Williams, along with Coconino County and the U.S. Forest Service, has gone to a great deal of time and money to mitigate a potential wildfire on Bill Williams Mountain and the subsequent flooding this event would cause.
A Northern Arizona Alliance Bank Economic Policy Institute Study from 2018 includes estimates "that a post-wildfire flooding model suggests a moderate monsoon rain event following a wildfire would lead to flooding that could cover the city of Williams in up to six feet of floodwater and debris. Such an inundation would shut down I-40 and the BNSF railroad, close the Grand Canyon Railway indefinitely...."
An open pit mine would certainly add to the devastation and the health and safety of the city. Do you think Drake Cement and it's Scottsdale based parent company Skanon, Inc. would really care about our small town versus it's corporate revenue? Do you think they have the ability, desire or insurance to cover the city's losses? I don't. I think they would file bankruptcy and shut their doors in a heartbeat.
Stop this madness!
Craig Summers
Williams, AZ
