Letter to the Editor: Mining on Bill Williams Mountain betrays forest service mission

Originally Published: April 18, 2023 10:49 a.m.

A component of the U.S. Forest Service mission statement is to promote diversity and to protect threatened species. Exploration trenches followed by any mining on Bill Williams Mountain undercuts this mission.

My objections are in these areas:

  1. The mountain is home to the threatened Mexican spotted owl, the northern goshawk, old growth ponderosa pines and other species.
  2. Earlier partnerships forged with Native American tribes are being ignored and broken....again.
  3. The city of Williams has spent time and money working with Coconino County to mitigate any potential danger to the city from a fire and subsequent flood on the mountain.
  4. The citizens of Williams are opposed to this project and are opposed to the Forest Service choosing corporate greed over our quality of life.

When will we finally learn to live with the land and not rape it?

Lynn Brenner Summers

Williams, AZ

