Community calendar: Week of April 19
"Empty Pockets" dinner April 21
The VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and Riders and Sons are hosting an "Empty Pockets" dinner on April 21 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 425 W. Grant Ave.
The purpose of the event is to have a community dinner following tax season which has left many with "empty pockets." There will be games and a silent auction.
Community blood drive April 24
Vitalant and WHS student council are sponsoring a community blood drive on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the WHS gym. To set up a time log into Vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29
The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club are hosting the Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are available to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.
WHS Academic Awards Night May 3
Williams High School is hosting their Academic Awards Night on May 3 at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Golf tournament May 13
The Matthew J. Broehm VFW Post 12128 will be hosting their 7th annual golf tournament, May 13 at 8 a.m. at the Elephant Rocks Golf Course.
The event will include lunch, a 50/50 drawing, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to assist veterans and their families. The organization is seeking sponsors. For information call (928) 225-0930.
Annual Balls for Dogs golf tournament May 20
Save Meant to Rescue is hosting their 15th annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament on May 20 at 7:45 a.m. at the Elephant Rocks Golf Course.
Register by May 16 by emailing SMTRGolfTournament@gmail.com
City hydrant flushing May 27
The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants May 27. The city advises that sediment may be present in residential water for a few days.
Al-Anon Thursdays
Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.
Life After Loss support group
The grief support group meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.
Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays
Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
