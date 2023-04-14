Arrest warrant leads to barricaded subject and fatality

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On April 13 at about 6:46 p.m. Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office went to an address in the Winona area east of Flagstaff in an attempt to arrest a subject with an active felony arrest warrant for probation violation. Upon contact with the subject, identified as Russell McCrory, 57, refused to come out of his residence, a small motorhome.

Mr. McCrory eventually produced a gun and continued to refuse to cooperate with deputies on scene, stating to the deputies that he would not be taken into custody and did not want to go to jail. In researching the subject, deputies found that the Flagstaff Police Department had taken a report on April 5 from a third party who stated that the subject had made statements about “bringing his .45 into court and blow everyone away” and that he had threatened to “kill both of his parole officers.”

Due to aggressive behavior towards deputies on scene, being armed with a pistol and the information obtained, deputies were unable to leave the scene.

After unsuccessful attempts to get McCrory to exit the residence unarmed, deputies on scene requested the assistance of the CCSO K9 Unit, Flagstaff Multi-Agency SWAT team and negotiators. They arrived on scene and continued negotiation attempts. After about five hours of attempting to de-escalate the situation, the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the motorhome. Shortly thereafter, a single gunshot was heard from inside the motorhome. SWAT Officers entered and found the subject with a fatal gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Flagstaff Police Department, the Multi-Agency SWAT team and the negotiators for their assistance in this incident.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office.