OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Arrest warrant leads to barricaded subject and fatality

Originally Published: April 14, 2023 3:05 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On April 13 at about 6:46 p.m. Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office went to an address in the Winona area east of Flagstaff in an attempt to arrest a subject with an active felony arrest warrant for probation violation. Upon contact with the subject, identified as Russell McCrory, 57, refused to come out of his residence, a small motorhome.

Mr. McCrory eventually produced a gun and continued to refuse to cooperate with deputies on scene, stating to the deputies that he would not be taken into custody and did not want to go to jail. In researching the subject, deputies found that the Flagstaff Police Department had taken a report on April 5 from a third party who stated that the subject had made statements about “bringing his .45 into court and blow everyone away” and that he had threatened to “kill both of his parole officers.”

Due to aggressive behavior towards deputies on scene, being armed with a pistol and the information obtained, deputies were unable to leave the scene.

After unsuccessful attempts to get McCrory to exit the residence unarmed, deputies on scene requested the assistance of the CCSO K9 Unit, Flagstaff Multi-Agency SWAT team and negotiators. They arrived on scene and continued negotiation attempts. After about five hours of attempting to de-escalate the situation, the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the motorhome. Shortly thereafter, a single gunshot was heard from inside the motorhome. SWAT Officers entered and found the subject with a fatal gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division as well as the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Flagstaff Police Department, the Multi-Agency SWAT team and the negotiators for their assistance in this incident.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State